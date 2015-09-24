FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schaffner Holding aims to almost double sales to CHF 400 mln by FY 2019/20
September 24, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schaffner Holding aims to almost double sales to CHF 400 mln by FY 2019/20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Schaffner Holding AG :

* Aims to almost double group sales to 400 million Swiss francs ($408.66 million) by fiscal year 2019/20

* Has achieved average annual sales growth of about 8 pct in local currency terms since 2005

* Expects organic annual sales growth of over 5 pct, which it aims to significantly increase through acquisitions

* Is targeting an operating EBITA margin (EBIT before acquisition-related amortization) that is regularly above 8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9788 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

