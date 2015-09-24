BRIEF-Elior Participations annoucnes 2016-2020 strategic plan

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Elior Participations SCA :

* Annnounces strategic plan for the period from 2016 to 2020

* 2020 revenue target of between 7 billion euros and 8 billion euros ($7.83 billion - $8.95 billion)

* 2020 EBITDA margin target represents 9 percent to 10 percent of revenue

* 2020 free cash flow/EBITDA ratio target is between 45 percent and 50 percent

* Intends to pursue its dividend payment policy, with a payout ratio of at least 40 percent of attributable profit, and its aim is to have a leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) of about 2.5x in 2020

* Says will devote up to 1 billion euros to acquisitions over period between 2016 and 2020