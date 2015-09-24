FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Havas in exclusive negotiations to acquire FullSIX Group
September 24, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Havas in exclusive negotiations to acquire FullSIX Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Havas SA :

* Announces it has entered into exclusive negotiations with the management of FullSIX Group and Motion Equity Partners, in view of acquiring FullSIX, an independent digital communications groups

* Transaction is expected to close during the month of October, subject to a consultation process with FullSIX staff representatives

* Marco Tinelli will continue as president of FullSIX Group and Yannick Bolloré will oversee process of integrating entities into group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

