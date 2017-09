Sept 24 (Reuters) - Alliance Trust Plc

* Alliance trust plc is pleased to announce that chris samuel and karl sternberg have been appointed non-executive directors

* Chris samuel was chief executive of ignis asset management from 2009 until its recent sale to standard life investments

* Karl sternberg was a founding partner of oxford investment partners where he worked from 2006 - 2013