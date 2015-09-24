FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ofcom sets new annual licence fees for mobile spectrum
September 24, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ofcom sets new annual licence fees for mobile spectrum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ofcom

* Ofcom sets new annual licence fees for mobile spectrum

* Has today published revised annual fees for mobile operators, determining amount of money they must pay to use certain parts of mobile spectrum

* Has concluded that mobile operators should pay a combined annual total of 80.3 mln stg for 900 mhz band, and 119.3 mln stg for 1800 mhz band

* Total fees payable by operators will now be 199.6 mln stg per year, which is 13 pct lower than Ofcom’s earlier proposals in february

* New fees come into effect in two phases: one half of fees increase, from current to new rates, will come into effect on 31 October 2015

* Second half will come into effect on 31 October 2016, with full fees payable annually from that point Source text: (bit.ly/1Kwz3uN)

