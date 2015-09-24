BRIEF-Alphaform sells selected assets and operations to Proto Labs

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Alphaform AG :

* Has reached an agreement in principle with Proto Labs, Inc. on key terms and conditions of a sale of selected assets and operations to Proto Labs

* Says transaction is expected to be completed in early October

* Planned transaction will include entire operations of Alphaform AG, her Finish and UK subsidiaries as well as Direct Metal Laser Sintering and Injection Molding services currently offered by Alphaform-Claho GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)