BRIEF-Alphaform sells selected assets and operations to Proto Labs
September 24, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alphaform sells selected assets and operations to Proto Labs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Alphaform AG :

* Has reached an agreement in principle with Proto Labs, Inc. on key terms and conditions of a sale of selected assets and operations to Proto Labs

* Says transaction is expected to be completed in early October

* Planned transaction will include entire operations of Alphaform AG, her Finish and UK subsidiaries as well as Direct Metal Laser Sintering and Injection Molding services currently offered by Alphaform-Claho GmbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

