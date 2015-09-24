BRIEF-Scanfil raises turnover outlook to EUR 360 - 385 million

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Scanfil Oyj :

* Scanfil plc’s business has developed better than expected during the third quarter

* Especially growth of PartnerTech’s sales has been strong and also profitability has developed better than expected

* Due to this favourable development, Scanfil plc changes its estimate of turnover and profit in 2015, estimating that the turnover will be 360 million - 385 million euros ($403 million - $431 million) and the operating profit before non-recurring items will amount to 17 million - 21 million euros

* Scanfil’s previous estimate was that its turnover for 2015 will be 350 million - 365 million and operating profit before non-recurring items for 2015 was estimated to be 14 million - 18 million

