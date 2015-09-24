BRIEF-Columbus Capital modifies 2015-2016 strategy, to merge with Columbus Energy

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Columbus Capital SA :
* To start negotations concerning merger with Columbus Energy SA
* After merger to operate under Columbus Energy SA name and to focus on renewable sources of energy
* In case of completion of merger new entity will apply for listing of its shares on main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
* To start looking for private equity investor after end of 2015 or to issue debt instruments as source of financing
* Plans to extend its operations to 80 percent of Poland’s territory and sees 3,500 photovoltaic micro-installations build in 2016
* Plans to recommend FY dividends of no less than 30 percent of net profit, when FY net profit exceeds 10 million zlotys ($2.7 million)
* Under its modified 2015-2016 strategy plans also to establish TFI Columbus Energy as an investment vehicle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7607 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)