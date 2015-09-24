BRIEF-GSK and Theravance to file Relvar Ellipta for COPD in Japan

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* Intention to file Relvar Ellipta for COPD in japan

* This decision follows results from an additional global phase 3 efficacy and safety study.

* GSK and Theravance announce intention to file Relvar Ellipta for COPD in Japan

* Study showed that patients who received FF/VI 100/25mcg achieved a statistically significant improvement in lung function

* Pneumonia as an adverse event of special interest was reported in 7 subjects in each treatment group

* Full results from study will be subject of a future publication / presentation.

* Supplemental Japanese new drug application for Relvar ellipta for treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with regulator during Q1 2016