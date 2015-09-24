FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GSK and Theravance to file Relvar Ellipta for COPD in Japan
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GSK and Theravance to file Relvar Ellipta for COPD in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* Intention to file Relvar Ellipta for COPD in japan

* This decision follows results from an additional global phase 3 efficacy and safety study.

* GSK and Theravance announce intention to file Relvar Ellipta for COPD in Japan

* Study showed that patients who received FF/VI 100/25mcg achieved a statistically significant improvement in lung function

* Pneumonia as an adverse event of special interest was reported in 7 subjects in each treatment group

* Full results from study will be subject of a future publication / presentation.

* Supplemental Japanese new drug application for Relvar ellipta for treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with regulator during Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.