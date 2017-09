Sept 24 (Reuters) - Razgulay Group PJSC

* Dismisses Elena Lazarenko from general director post as of Sept. 24 and appoints to this post Sergey Tribunskiy as of Sept. 25

* Sergey Tribunskiy is investment director of Rusagro Source text: bit.ly/1MKBptu

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)