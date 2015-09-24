FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biomerieux company Ebola test subject of WHO emergency procedure
#Healthcare
September 24, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Biomerieux company Ebola test subject of WHO emergency procedure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Biomerieux SA

* Says its company BioFire Defense, LLC of Salt Lake City, UT announces that its FilmArray Ebola test (BioThreat-E test1) has received Emergency Use Assessment and Listing (EUAL) by the World Health Organization (WHO) allowing the test to be eligible for WHO procurement

* The FilmArray BioThreat-E test is intended for use on patients with signs and symptoms of Ebola virus infection in conjunction with epidemiological risk factors Source text: bit.ly/1OUk4xU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

