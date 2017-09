Sept 24 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange :

* Supervisory board approves change of dividend policy and plans to distribute at least 55 pct of net profit under IFRS as dividend

* The board also approved management's proposal to exit the group's subsidiaries in Ukraine and to potentially participate in the capital of a new Russian credit rating agency Source text: bit.ly/1iNItcr

