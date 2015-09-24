BRIEF-Ageas says Brussels appellate court reduces fine imposed by FSMA

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ageas SA NV :

* Says Brussels Court of Appeal reduces fine imposed by FSMA

* Court fully annulled decision of FSMA sanctions commission, and consequently, ruled again and decided to impose a reduced fine of 250,000 euros on Ageas

* The fines imposed by the June 2013 decision on the former Fortis executives were reduced for Mr Votron and Mr Mittler

* In a separate decision of the Brussels’ Court of Appeal, the fine of Mr Verwilst’s was annulled

