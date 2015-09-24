FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ageas says Brussels appellate court reduces fine imposed by FSMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ageas SA NV :

* Says Brussels Court of Appeal reduces fine imposed by FSMA

* Court fully annulled decision of FSMA sanctions commission, and consequently, ruled again and decided to impose a reduced fine of 250,000 euros on Ageas

* The fines imposed by the June 2013 decision on the former Fortis executives were reduced for Mr Votron and Mr Mittler

* In a separate decision of the Brussels’ Court of Appeal, the fine of Mr Verwilst’s was annulled

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

