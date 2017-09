Sept 24 (Reuters) - ImmoMentum AG :

* H1 net profit at 1.09 million Swiss francs ($1.13 million), up 12.13 percent compared to previous year’s period

* H1 EBITDA up 3.3 percent at 4.89 million Swiss francs

* H1 rental income up 4.9 percent at 7.16 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1YDsdLc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9681 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)