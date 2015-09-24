BRIEF-Rentabiliweb announces disposal of Arion entertainment and changes name to Dalenys

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Rentabiliweb Group SA :

* Rentabiliweb becomes a fintech pure player, and sells its B to C division

* Announces disposal of Arion entertainment, a holding company that includes all of division’s B to C activities

* Name of group will become Dalenys

* Arion entertainment, has been acquired for 30 million euros ($33.8 million) excluding net cash, which may increase via earn-outs and depending on achievement of reasonable objectives, to 49 million euros

* This sale price, paid quarterly over 6 years, also includes 3 million euros of financial interests

