BRIEF-Aegon acquires Mercer's US defined contribution record-keeping business
September 25, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aegon acquires Mercer's US defined contribution record-keeping business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Aegon NV :

* Aegon acquires Mercer’s US defined contribution record-keeping business

* Aegon, through an affiliate of its Transamerica unit, has reached an agreement with Mercer HR Services, LLC to acquire Mercer’s US defined contribution administration book of business

* Deal strengthens Transamerica’s retirement platform and adds USD 71 billion in assets under administration

* As a result of acquisition, number of retirement plan participants serviced by Transamerica will increase by 917,000 to approximately 5 million

* Transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2015, subject to regulatory approval, and is not expected to have a material positive effect on Aegon’s earnings in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
