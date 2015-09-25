BRIEF-EMA committee accelerates assessment of Genmab's daratumumab

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S

* Says the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted accelerated assessment to the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for daratumumab

* The MAA is for daratumumab as a treatment for patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

* Janssen Biotech has exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize daratumumab.