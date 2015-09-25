BRIEF-Pani Teresa Medica's management comments on Sigvaris' tender offer

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Pani Teresa Medica SA :

* Its management sees Sigvaris Holding AG’s (Sigvaris) tender offer for Pani Teresa Medica (PTM) shares as a long-term investment

* The management says that the acquistion would give access to funding and will enable new investments

* If the tender outcome is successful, Sigvaris Holding plans to delist PTM‘S shares from the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* Informed about the tender offer on Sept. 9

