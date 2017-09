Sept 25 (Reuters) - Aarhus Elite A/S :

* FY net sales 73.3 million Danish crowns ($11.0 million) versus 108.2 million crowns year ago

* FY operating loss 31.2 million crowns versus loss 19.3 million crowns year ago

* Expects to report result of between loss of 2 million crowns and profit of 2 million crowns in 2015/16

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6784 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)