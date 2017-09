Sept 25 (Reuters) - Genovis AB :

* Reorganizes and closes down operations of subsidiary, GeccoDots

* Says for the group it involves reorganization cost and capital expenditure savings of about 6 million Swedish crowns ($710,000) over a 12-month period Source text for Eikon:

