BRIEF-Heineken and CFAO announce the formation of joint venture "Brassivoire" in Ivory Coast
September 25, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Heineken and CFAO announce the formation of joint venture "Brassivoire" in Ivory Coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Heineken NV :

* Heineken and CFAO announce the formation of their new joint venture “Brassivoire” in Ivory Coast and lay the foundation stone for their brewery

* This new entity is owned 51 pct by Heineken and 49 pct by CFAO

* Two partners will invest 100 billion CFA Francs, or around 150 million euros ($167.6 million)

* Brewery will have a capacity of 1.6 million hectolitres per year

* First bottle of beer is expected to come off production line at beginning of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
