BRIEF-Innovation Group sees FY adj profit lower than expectations
September 25, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Innovation Group sees FY adj profit lower than expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Innovation Group Plc :

* Trading is currently in line with innovation directors’ expectations

* Co does not close all of these contracts prior to Sept. 30, 2015, profits for FY ending Sept. 30, 2015 will be negatively affected

* Adjusted profit for year ending Sept. 30, 2015 will be significantly lower than their previous expectations

* UK property business not having recovered in second half, sales and profits for FY will be negatively impacted

* Small number of significant contracts identified remain in advanced discussions, but likely to close after end of September Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
