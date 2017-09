Sept 25 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV :

* Says to advance Filgotinib to phase 3 in rheumatoid arthritis

* Regains all unencumbered rights to Filgotinib

* Phase 3 start in RA expected in early 2016

* Expecting data from phase 2b Fitzroy study with Filgotinib in Crohn’s disease by yearend

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)