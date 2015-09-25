FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Northwood Investors buys 59.78 pct stake in Cegereal
#Financials
September 25, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Northwood Investors buys 59.78 pct stake in Cegereal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Cegereal SA :

* Northwood Investors to acquire Commerz Real’s controlling interest in Cegereal

* Northwood investors today signed an agreement to acquire a 59.78 pct stake held by Commerz Real (acting for account of Hausinvest fund) in Cegereal

* Northwood’s acquisition price is 35.62 euros ($39.84) per share and will be subject to standard adjustments as at date of completion

* Acquisition is expected to complete in November 2015

* Northwood intends to retain Cegereal’s listed status including SIIC regime and will dedicate substantial resources to support Cegereal’s growth

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

