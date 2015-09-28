FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agasti expects Blackstone investment to close in near future
September 28, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Agasti expects Blackstone investment to close in near future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Agasti Holding ASA

* Says all of closing conditions regarding Blackstone investment have now been met or waived and transaction is expected to be closed in near future

* Also entered into an agreement with ten real estate portfolios managed by Obligo Investment Management to acquire their respective real estate portfolios for a combined value of 22 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.6 billion)

* Proposes purchase price of 250 million crowns, after deductions, is paid to Agasti’s shareholders as dividend

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5516 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

