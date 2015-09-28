BRIEF-Agasti expects Blackstone investment to close in near future

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Agasti Holding ASA
* Says all of closing conditions regarding Blackstone investment have now been met or waived and transaction is expected to be closed in near future
* Also entered into an agreement with ten real estate portfolios managed by Obligo Investment Management to acquire their respective real estate portfolios for a combined value of 22 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.6 billion)
* Proposes purchase price of 250 million crowns, after deductions, is paid to Agasti’s shareholders as dividend
