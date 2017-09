Sept 28 (Reuters) - Gaztransport et Technigaz SA :

* Announces a new order for a floating storage & regasification unit (FSRU) from the Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries

* New FSRU will be equipped with Mark III technology and is expected to be delivered in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1uCSi1p Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)