BRIEF-Alk Abello's partner, Torii, obtains approval for house dust mite SLIT-tablet in Japan

* Alk’s partner, Torii, obtains approval for the house dust mite SLIT-tablet in Japan

* Expects operating profit (EBITDA before special items), excluding sales royalties and any additional milestone payments from partnerships, to be in range of 350 million - 400 million Danish crowns ($52.40 million - $59.89 million) (previously 250 million - 300 million crowns)

* Torii also announced that it is initiating a new clinical Phase III trial to investigate safety and efficacy of MITICURE in paediatric patients (five-11 years)

* Says trial is expected to enrol about 400 subjects

