FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alk Abello's partner, Torii, obtains approval for house dust mite SLIT-tablet in Japan
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 28, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alk Abello's partner, Torii, obtains approval for house dust mite SLIT-tablet in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Alk Abello A/S :

* Alk’s partner, Torii, obtains approval for the house dust mite SLIT-tablet in Japan

* Expects operating profit (EBITDA before special items), excluding sales royalties and any additional milestone payments from partnerships, to be in range of 350 million - 400 million Danish crowns ($52.40 million - $59.89 million) (previously 250 million - 300 million crowns)

* Torii also announced that it is initiating a new clinical Phase III trial to investigate safety and efficacy of MITICURE in paediatric patients (five-11 years)

* Says trial is expected to enrol about 400 subjects

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6788 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.