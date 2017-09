Sept 28 (Reuters) - Le Noble Age SA :

* Le Noble Age announces the opening of the repurchase offer for the holders of 2016 ORNANEs for a unit price of 22.25 euros ($24.86) (including accrued interest)

* Repurchase offer period: from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 Source text: bit.ly/1FCx6Om Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)