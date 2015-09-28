FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BG Group acquires 3 non-operated positions offshore Newfoundland from Repsol
September 28, 2015

BRIEF-BG Group acquires 3 non-operated positions offshore Newfoundland from Repsol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - BG Group

* BG Group has acquired three non-operated positions offshore Newfoundland from Repsol

* BG Group to explore offshore Newfoundland

* Operated positions offshore Newfoundland from Repsol

* Provides the company with access to early stage exploration in a proven prospective basin ahead of the first well being drilled later this year

* The blocks are located in the Atlantic Oocean, approx 200 km from St.John's, Newfoundland. The co's equity stakes range from 10 pct to 25 pct Source text: (bit.ly/1NYMc4p) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
