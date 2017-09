Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ihlas Yayin Holding :

* To participate in unit TGRT Haber TV capital increase to 32 million lira ($10.50 million) from 16 million lira

* TGRT Haber TV capital increase participation to be accounted for the company’s receivables

* Company will have bonus shares with 15.97 million lira

* Says to hold 99.48 percent of the TGRT Haber TV

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0465 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)