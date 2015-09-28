BRIEF-D'Ieteren Auto stops commercialization of vehicles potentially fitted with non-compliant software

Sept 28 (Reuters) - D‘Ieteren SA :

* D‘Ieteren Auto decided on Sept. 26 to stop the commercialization of vehicles potentially fitted with the non-compliant software

* This concerns diesel vehicles with the EA189 engine (EU 5 standard) and with a displacement of 1.2 l, 1.6 l and 2.0 l, for the brands Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Audi, SEAT and Skoda

* This decision concerns a total of 3,200 vehicles in stock for the Belgian market

* Group confirms its new generation of diesel engines (EU 6) is in full compliance with all applicable legal and environmental standards and are not affected by these irregularities