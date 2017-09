Sept 28 (Reuters) - Atos :

* Atos and Airbus Defence and Space sign a strategic agreement in the field of cyber security

* The two companies have signed a strategic partnership agreement on research and development and the provision of a complementary range of products, services and solutions designed to counteract cyber-attacks

