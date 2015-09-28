FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Active Biotech to present final phase 3 study results for tasquinimod
#Healthcare
September 28, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Active Biotech to present final phase 3 study results for tasquinimod

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Active Biotech AB

* Says final results from Active biotech’s 10tasq10 phase 3 study of tasquinimod presented at the ECC conference

* Says final results show that tasquinimod treatment resulted in a prolonged radiographic progression free survival (rPFS), 7.0 vs. 4.4 months (central assessment) similar to an earlier Phase 2 study.

* Says the positive effect on rPFS did not translate into an improved OS (HR 1.097, 95 pct CI: 0.938-1.282). Tasquinimod safety was in general manageable and similar to what was observed during the Phase 2 study. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

