#Healthcare
September 28, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zeltia says Yondelis gets marketing authorization in Japan for soft tissue sarcoma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Zeltia SA :

* Says Yondelis (trabectedin) gets marketing authorization in Japan for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma

* Zeltia’s unit, Pharmamar, announces that its partner in Japan, Taiho Pharmaceutical, has received a marketing authorization for Yondelis by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

* Pharmamar will receive two payments, one of 600 million yen ($4.99 million) from Taiho Pharmaceutical and the other one of $5 million from Janssen Products, for the approval of Yondelis in Japan

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 120.3100 yen) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
