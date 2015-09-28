BRIEF-EBC Solicitors raises stake in EastSideCapital to 51.0 pct

Sept 28 (Reuters) - EastSideCapital SA :

* Aspesi Investments Ltd sells 710,741 company’s shares at average price of 1.8 zloty per share

* Aspesi Investments Ltd lowers its stake in company to 35.28 percent from 50.33 percent after sale of shares

* EBC Solicitors SA buys 710,741 shares of company at average price of 1.8 zlotys per share

* EBC Solicitors raises its stake in company to 51.0 percent (2,409,199 shares) from 35.95 percent Source text for Eikon:,, and Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7773 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)