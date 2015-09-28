BRIEF-Intrasoft's ESKORT solution wins 1.9 mln euros project by Swedish Customs

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Intracom Holdings SA :

* Its subsidiary Intrasoft, with its ESKORT solution, won 1.9 million euros ($2.13 million) and 11-year duration project by Swedish Customs (Tullverket)

* The project has a 3-year duration followed by an 8-year -annually approved - extension for maintenance and support

* The project scope includes the configuration of the ESKORT Clearance Risk Analysis System, the development of a results-processing module and a notification system (email, SMS), the installation of the customized ESKORT Clearance Risk Analysis System on customer infrastructure, the initiation of the delivery inspection and the provision of user, operational and technical training, as well as support and maintenance services Source text: bit.ly/1jpqKIg

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)