BRIEF-Ekspress Grupp refinances syndicated loan
September 28, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ekspress Grupp refinances syndicated loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ekspress Grupp AS :

* Says refinanced syndicated loan signed in July 2012, as result of transaction, new final contract term is Oct. 2020

* Says refinancing of loan increases amount of company’s available capital and enables to react to possible investment needs operatively or increase dividends to shareholders

* Says annual lump sum reimbursement is approximately 2 million euros ($2.24 million) that makes an approximate decrease of 1.6 million euros when compared to previous contract Source text: bit.ly/1NWE5mI

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

