Sept 28 (Reuters) - Berlin IV A/S :

* Fonciére des Régions SA says its subsidiaries, Immeo Dansk Holding ApS and Acopio GmbH den 28. september 2015, have entered into agreement to buy 12.9 million A-shares and 2.4 million B-shares in Berlin IV

* Says after settlement Fonciere Des Régions SA’s indirect total holding of shares in Berlin IV will be 5.18 pct of share capital and 25.27 pct of voting rights

Source text: bit.ly/1QIi6Pn

