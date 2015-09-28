FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exeotech Invest signs option agreement for acquisition of catering business
#Communications Equipment
September 28, 2015 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Exeotech Invest signs option agreement for acquisition of catering business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Exeotech Invest publ AB :

* Says signs option agreement for acquisition of catering business

* Option agreement values catering business in Oak Event AB at 3 million Swedish crowns ($354,786.06)

* Says Exeotech to buy Oak Event AB on Nov. 30, 2015 at the latest

* Says purchase price is paid through directed issue of 37.5 million shares in Exeotech

* Says in connection with acquisition, Exeotech to implement an offset issue to regulate company’s existing debt

* With acquisition of Sameffekt AB and Oak Event AB, sees annual sales of about 10 million crowns in 2016 and EBIT of 1-2 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4558 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

