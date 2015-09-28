BRIEF-Exeotech Invest signs option agreement for acquisition of catering business

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Exeotech Invest publ AB :
* Says signs option agreement for acquisition of catering business
* Option agreement values catering business in Oak Event AB at 3 million Swedish crowns ($354,786.06)
* Says Exeotech to buy Oak Event AB on Nov. 30, 2015 at the latest
* Says purchase price is paid through directed issue of 37.5 million shares in Exeotech
* Says in connection with acquisition, Exeotech to implement an offset issue to regulate company’s existing debt
* With acquisition of Sameffekt AB and Oak Event AB, sees annual sales of about 10 million crowns in 2016 and EBIT of 1-2 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
