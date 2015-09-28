FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-East Capital to liquidate East Capital Russia Domestic Growth fund
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-East Capital to liquidate East Capital Russia Domestic Growth fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - East Capital Explorer :

* East Capital has decided to liquidate East Capital Russia domestic growth fund, in which East Capital Explorer is largest shareholder

* Value of East Capital Explorer’s investment in fund amounted to 9.9 million euros by Aug. 30

* Says at least 90 pct of liquidation proceeds are expected to be received before end of October

* Says the liquidation supports the earlier communicated shift from public equity to private equity and real estate

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.