Sept 28 (Reuters) - Abrau-durso PJSC :

* Says ABRAU DURSO GROUP LIMITED divests its 14.73 pct stake in company

* Says Aktiv-Media increases its stake in company to 76.73 pct from 62 pct Source text: bit.ly/1LJIpW4 , bit.ly/1YK7y8z

