BRIEF-Orion Real Estate sees H1 headline loss of 57c/shr
September 28, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orion Real Estate sees H1 headline loss of 57c/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Orion Real Estate Ltd :

* Basic and diluted earnings per share have increased to about 17.52 cents for year ended June 30 from 6.37 cents year earlier

* Headline and diluted headline earnings per share have decreased from 1.44 cents for year ended June 30, 2014 to a headline loss per share of 0.57 cents for year ended June 30, 2015

* Decrease was due to deferred tax reversals in profit and loss as part of reit conversion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

