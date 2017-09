Sept 28 (Reuters) - Snai SpA :

* Approves divisible share capital increase of up to 37.2 million euros ($41.8 million) by issuing maximum of 71.6 million ordinary shares

* The capital increase is for the integration of the Cogemat Group into Snai

