BRIEF-Ageas presents its strategy for the next 3 years
September 28, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ageas presents its strategy for the next 3 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ageas SA NV :

* Presents its 3 year strategy, Ambition 2018

* Foresees 75 million euros ($84.26 million) per year being invested in innovation over next three years

* Sees 2018 dividend pay-out ratio between 40 percent and 50 percent of insurance net profit

* Sees 2018 return on equity in insurance between 11 percent and 13 percent (excluding unrealized gains and losses)

* Sees 2018 non-life combined ratio below 97 percent

* Sees 2018 Solvency II insurance ratio of 175 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

