FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Guerbet H1 current operating income of 30.1 mln euros, up more than 52%
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 29, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Guerbet H1 current operating income of 30.1 mln euros, up more than 52%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Guerbet SA :

* H1 current operating income: 30.1 million euros ($33.9 million), an increase of more than 52 pct

* H1 EBITDA of 46.6 million euros versus 32.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 net income 20.5 million euros versus 12.7 million euros a year ago

* Expected 2015 revenue of 445 million euros (+/- 2 pct) excluding acquisition

* In 2015, sees further growth in its current operating profitability rate, excluding acquisition-related costs, to 11 pct (+/-1 point) of revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.