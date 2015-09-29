BRIEF-Alma Media launches voluntary public tender offer for Talentum

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Talentum Oyj :

* Alma Media Corporation launches a voluntary recommended public tender offer for all shares and option rights in Talentum Corporation

* Alma Media offers as a share consideration 0.25 new shares of Alma Media and as a cash consideration 0.70 euro for each share of Talentum

* Consideration offered for option rights under option plans of Talentum is for each Talentum 2013A-series option right 0.11 euro and 0.06 euro for each 2013B-series option right

* Offer consideration corresponds to premium of about 24.4 pct in comparison to Talentum’s volume-weighted average share price on Nasdaq OMX Helsinki in three-month-period prior to announcement

* Board decided to recommend shareholders and holders of option rights to accept exchange offer

* Completion of exchange offer is not expected to have effects on predictions for 2015 published by Alma Media

* Based on Alma Media’s preliminary estimate, the annual cost synergies expected from the combination may amount up to 4 million - 5 million euros ($4.5 million-$5.6 million)

