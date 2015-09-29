FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bouygues Construction chosen to construct sewage tunnels in Qatar
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 29, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bouygues Construction chosen to construct sewage tunnels in Qatar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bouygues :

* Bouygues Construction chosen to construct sewage tunnels in Qatar

* The Qatar public works authority has awarded two contracts for the design and construction of sewage tunnels to Bouygues Travaux Publics

* The two contracts are worth approximately 550 million euros ($619.41 million), of which Bouygues Travaux Publics’ share amounts to roughly 285 millions euros

* Project began this summer, with handover scheduled for 2019 Source text: bit.ly/1PKMysd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

