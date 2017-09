Sept 29 (Reuters) - ABC Arbitrage SA :

* H1 net income 10.2 million euros ($11.5 million) versus 11.3 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 22.6 million euros versus 26.8 million euros year ago

* Doesn’t expect to reach highest point of its 2015 objective

* Confirms the distribution of a dividend of 0.20 euro per share