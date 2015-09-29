FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-3I Infrastructure says on track to deliver FY dividend
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-3I Infrastructure says on track to deliver FY dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - 3i Infrastructure Plc

* 3I Infrastructure Plc - pre-close update

* In a competitive market, company achieved a good level of investment in period, completing three new investments for a total consideration of £187 million

* A special dividend of £150 million was paid to shareholders on 31 July 2015

* Remain on track to deliver a full year dividend for fy2016 of 7.25 pence per share and to grow this progressively beyond FY2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.