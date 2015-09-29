BRIEF-3I Infrastructure says on track to deliver FY dividend

Sept 29 (Reuters) - 3i Infrastructure Plc

* 3I Infrastructure Plc - pre-close update

* In a competitive market, company achieved a good level of investment in period, completing three new investments for a total consideration of £187 million

* A special dividend of £150 million was paid to shareholders on 31 July 2015

* Remain on track to deliver a full year dividend for fy2016 of 7.25 pence per share and to grow this progressively beyond FY2016