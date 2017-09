Sept 29 (Reuters) - Liberbank SA :

* Approves bonus shares of 31.5 million euros ($35.5 million), 0.0123 euro ($0.0139) per share or 1 share per each 45 shares held

* Approves cash dividend with estimated value of 9.1 million euros to absorb tax impact

Source text: bit.ly/1Liq3gl

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) ($1 = 0.8874 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)